Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth crowed about shutting down a “woke” women in military program—which it turns out was enacted by President Donald Trump.

“This morning, I proudly ENDED the ‘Women, Peace & Security’ (WPS) program inside the @DeptofDefense,” Hegseth wrote Tuesday morning. “WPS is yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops — distracting from our core task: WAR-FIGHTING.”

Hegseth said he would gut the program—which promotes women’s participation in resolving overseas conflicts—to the minimum required by law.

ADVERTISEMENT

“GOOD RIDDANCE WPS!” he wrote.

This morning, I proudly ENDED the “Women, Peace & Security” (WPS) program inside the @DeptofDefense.



WPS is yet another woke divisive/social justice/Biden initiative that overburdens our commanders and troops — distracting from our core task: WAR-FIGHTING.



WPS is a UNITED… — Pete Hegseth (@PeteHegseth) April 29, 2025

While Hegseth is now disparaging the program, Trump’s first administration was the driving force behind its implementation.

The Women, Peace, and Security Act of 2017 was signed into law by Trump during his first term. It was a bipartisan bill sponsored in the House by Kristi Noem, who was then a Republican representative and is now Trump’s homeland security secretary.

After social media users pointed out that fact, Hegseth fired back with another X post blaming former President Joe Biden for corrupting the program instituted by Trump.

“The woke & weak Biden Administration distorted & weaponized the straight-forward & security-focused WPS initiative launched in 2017,” he wrote. “So—yes—we are ending the ‘woke divisive/social justice/Biden (WPS) initiative.’”

In June 2019, Trump’s White House published a 20-page strategic plan laying out how it would ensure that security agencies were pushing toward Congress’ goal of giving women a bigger role in mediating international disputes.

“The Trump Administration is committed to advancing women’s equality, seeking to protect the rights of women and girls, and promoting women and youth empowerment programs,” read the report’s first line.

Hegseth has had a rocky couple of months since he was sworn in as secretary of defense in January. Carlos Barria/Reuters

The report ordered the Departments of Defense, State, and Homeland Security to develop their own plans for carrying out the law’s directive.

Trump’s eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, who was a White House adviser during his first term, touted the strategy, which she helped unveil.

“Almost 20 years after @UN Resolution 1325, the U.S. is proud to show leadership as the first and only Country in the world with a comprehensive law on Women, Peace and Security, #WPS,” she wrote on X, “bipartisan legislation signed into law by @POTUS Trump.”

Almost 20 years after @UN Resolution 1325, the U.S. is proud to show leadership as the first and only Country in the world with a comprehensive law on Women, Peace and Security, #WPS; bipartisan legislation signed into law by @POTUS Trump. #WGDP — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 11, 2019

In 2022, Biden’s White House cited the Trump-generated strategy as the north star of its efforts to enact Congress’ will.

The White House and the Pentagon did not immediately reply to the Daily Beast’s request for comment on the switch-up.

During the nomination process, Hegseth faced concerns from senators about his past comments arguing that women should not hold combat roles—alongside worries about allegations of sexual assault and alcohol abuse (which Hegseth denied).

Hegseth eventually walked back his stance on women in the military, saying in his confirmation hearing that “women will have access to ground combat roles, given the standards remain high. And we will have a review to ensure the standards have not been eroded.”

After becoming secretary, though, he has worried female soldiers by ordering each of the military’s departments to develop “sex-neutral” physical fitness standards.