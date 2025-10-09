Pentagon Pete Fired Top Aide Over Vicious Power Struggle With MAGA Appointee

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth suddenly fired a top aide after he upset one of President Donald Trump’s civilian appointees to the military.

Navy chief of staff Jon Harrison was working with Navy Secretary John Phelan to upend the service’s bureaucracy, including stripping the office of the undersecretary—the Navy’s second-highest civilian leader—of much of its power, Politico reported.

But Trump’s nominee for undersecretary, a retired Navy captain and MAGA insider named Hung Cao, “was keeping track of all this while waiting for his confirmation vote,” a defense official told Politico.

President Trump endorsed retired Navy Captain Hung Cao during his failed Senate bid in 2024. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Soon after he was confirmed on Oct. 1, he complained to Hegseth’s team. Two days after Cao’s confirmation, on Oct. 3, Hegseth fired Harrison without even telling Phelan until after the fact, according to Politico. The Navy secretary is a presidential appointee.

Sources told Politico that the abrupt firing was part of a broader culture of fear, intimidation and retaliation at the Pentagon, where top officials have been fired without explanation after providing military assessments that Trump didn’t like.

“It’s better just to keep your head down and not necessarily try to do anything to the advantage of the organization, because it’s very much run from the top down,” a senior defense official said.

The defense secretary has been desperate to control the narrative at the Pentagon, where he has restricted press freedom, implemented a policy of random polygraph tests to weed out press leaks, and punished employees who don’t toe the party line on key MAGA causes.

Harrison and Cao didn’t respond to Politico’s request for a comment. A Pentagon spokesperson told the outlet, “We all serve at the pleasure of the president.”

A White House spokesperson told Politico that Trump has “full confidence” in Hegseth and his ability to make sure that everyone at the Department of Defense is “aligned with the president’s mission to Make America Strong Again.”

Cao, 54, spent 30 years in the Navy before deciding to run for Congress in 2022 and 2024, losing both times.

Trump endorsed his 2024 Senate campaign against Democratic incumbent Tim Kaine of Virginia, who won by 9 points.

Pete Hegseth has fired several senior military leaders and told a room full of generals last month that they could be next. Kevin Lamarque/Reuters

During a debate with Kaine, Cao blamed low military recruitment on diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives, including apparently a second-class petty officer and drag queen performer who was selected as a digital ambassador for the Navy.