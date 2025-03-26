Cheat Sheet
Pete Hegseth Went All In With a Profile Picture on Signal

Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 11:54AM EDT 
Pete Hegseth's profile picture
Pete Hegseth's profile picture Facebook

Pete Hegseth made sure there was no confusion about his identity while texting bombing plans on Signal. Screenshots published Wednesday reveal that he set his profile picture in the app to the same one he uses on his public Facebook page. The Defense Secretary is among top Trump officials, including Vice President JD Vance, National Security Adviser Mike Waltz, and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who were exposed as using the messaging app to discuss highly sensitive military airstrikes on Yemen. But the former Fox News host was the only Cabinet member to go the extra mile and upload a photo of himself to his Signal profile. While the app uses end-to-end encryption, experts say it is still vulnerable to hacking, and only days before the leak was exposed by The Atlantic, the Pentagon itself had warned the department against using the messaging app, citing an identified vulnerability. Although the White House has confirmed the baffling security breach, Hegseth has tried to play it down, asserting to reporters Monday, “Nobody was texting war plans.” However, The Atlantic released new text messages Wednesday showing Hegseth shared the timings for airstrikes before they were launched March 15.

Read it at The Atlantic

2
Missing Yoga Teacher Found Dead After Blind Date
TRAGIC
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 1:06PM EDT 
Marcus Freiberger's Facebook
Marcus Freiberger's Facebook Marcus Freiberger's Facebook

A well-liked yoga teacher who vanished late February has been found dead after he never returned from a blind date. Marcus Freiberger’s body was found at a rock quarry in Arizona, about 6 miles from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, on March 19, AZ Family reported. The 45-year-old’s sister Tina Hall confirmed his death in a heart-wrenching Facebook post on Tuesday. “It is with a heavy heart that I share the tragic news that Marcus is no longer with us,” Hall wrote. “We thank all of you for the love and support you have given Marcus and our family.” His body was identified by the Maricopa County Office of the Medical Examiner on Monday. According to Freiberger’s friend, the medical examiner’s office needed to ID the yoga instructor using fingerprints through the FBI’s database, AZ Family reported. Police say that his case is considered a death investigation, adding that the cause of death is “pending.” Freiberger went missing after he set out on a blind date on Feb. 21. However, his friends noticed something was amiss only after they found his beloved two-year-old dog, Thomas, had been abandoned in his apartment for days. When the police were notified on March 14, his information was entered into the state and national database as a missing person.

A Voice For The Voiceless
Missing Person Poster A Voice For The Voiceless
Read it at AZ Family

3
Supreme Court Upholds Biden Regulation on ‘Ghost Gun’ Kits
KEPT IN CHECK
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.26.25 11:59AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 11: U.S. President Joe Biden holds up a ghost gun kit during an event about gun violence in the Rose Garden of the White House April 11, 2022 in Washington, DC. Biden announced a new firearm regulation aimed at reining in ghost guns, untraceable, unregulated weapons made from kids. Biden also announced Steve Dettelbach as his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Supreme Court upheld a Biden administration regulation on the near-impossible to trace “ghost gun” kits that allow individuals to easily buy parts for firearms from online sellers, NBC News reported. The Wednesday ruling to maintain restricted access to parts needed to assemble firearms from online sellers means that serial numbers, background checks, and age verification will continue to be required. In a 7-2 ruling, Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote for the majority, stating that the kits can be regulated under the federal Gun Control Act and that the court had “no trouble rejecting” the arguments made by those opposed. The regulation, issued by the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), classifies ghost guns as “firearms” under the federal law that has long governed the regulation of firearms. This law, according to Gorsuch, “embraces and thus permits ATF to regulate some weapon parts kits.” He also stated that the ruling is limited, meaning that products requiring “adequate time, tools, and expertise” to manufacture a gun may not be included. Conservative Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito dissented, with Thomas writing that by supporting the regulation, the court “blesses the government’s overreach based on a series of errors.”

Read it at NBC News

4
Democrats Held Secret Meetings to Discuss Ditching Biden in 2023—And the Possibility of Him Dying in Office
DEAD MAN WALKING
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 03.26.25 9:58AM EDT 
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 02: U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn while returning to the White House on September 2, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden attended a joint campaign appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 02: U.S. President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn while returning to the White House on September 2, 2024 in Washington, DC. President Biden attended a joint campaign appearance with Vice President Kamala Harris on Monday in Pittsburgh. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) Nathan Howard/Getty Images

Top Democrats reportedly held secret meetings in 2023 to discuss withdrawing their support for Joe Biden as the party’s presidential nominee—and what they would do if he died in office. The startling claims, revealed in a new book by authors Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes about the final days of the Biden administration, also allege that Kamala Harris’ aides wargamed the possibility of the president dying on the campaign trail and even drew-up a “death-pool roster” of federal judges who would be willing to swear her in. “They wanted to make sure the party was ready for every possible circumstance,” the authors wrote. “If Biden launched his campaign and then stepped aside before the primaries; if he won a bunch of primaries and then could not continue. If he secured enough delegates for winning the nomination but dropped out before winning a floor vote at the convention, and if he left a vacancy at the top of the ticket after taking the nomination.” White House comms director Jamal Simmons masterminded the planning, a source claimed, and said that although knowledge of the plot never actually reached the former vice-president, “he advised colleagues that he should be notified immediately if something happened to Biden, because he had worked out an entire communications strategy,” which was handed to one of Harris’ top aides.

Read it at The Guardian

5
Trump Insists Musk Has the ‘Right’ to Ask Him for Favors
FIRST BUDDY PRIVILEGES
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Updated 03.26.25 6:07AM EDT 
Published 03.26.25 5:55AM EDT 

Donald Trump says Elon Musk has earned “plenty of right” to ask him for personal favors. In a lengthy interview with Newsmax’s Greg Kelly on Tuesday evening, Trump applauded the work carried out by Musk’s so-called Department of Government Efficiency. “He’s basically a patriot,” Trump told Kelly, admitting that he “hardly knew” the Tesla CEO prior to the election campaign. “He’s a wonderful patriot; he loves the country. But he’s never asked me—think of this, and he’s got plenty of right to I guess, doesn’t mean I’m gonna do it, I probably won’t—but he’s never asked me for a favor.” He added: “As an example, I just got rid of the electric car mandate... And he never came to me and said, ‘Could you do me a favor? Don’t do that?’ You know, he’s a legitimate guy, and he’s doing this because it’s for the good of the country. We are finding hundreds of billions of dollars in fraud.” Elsewhere in the interview, Trump said he believed certain left-wing billionaires are “involved” in the angry backlash against Tesla.

6
Top Democrat Suggests Trump Should Deport Melania
RULES ARE RULES
Emell Derra Adolphus 

News Reporter

Updated 03.26.25 4:03AM EDT 
Published 03.25.25 8:41PM EDT 
WESTWOOD, CA, MARCH 22, 2025: Congresswoman Maxine Waters, center, participates in a peaceful march in Westwood in one of the largest protests in Los Angeles since Trump took office almost two months ago, on Saturday, March 22, 2025. (Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Congresswoman Maxine Waters, center, participates in a march in Westwood, California. Christina House/Los Angeles Times via Getty Imag

Rep. Maxine Waters unleashed on President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and first lady Melania Trump in a fiery address over the weekend her in her home state of California. In particular, Waters attacked Trump’s mass deportations and slammed his scrutiny of birthright citizenship. Upping the ante, she suggested that the first lady’s immigration status should equally be scrutinized, reported Page Six. “He’s going to undo the fact that the Constitution allows those who are born here, even if the parents are undocumented, they have a right to stay in America,” Waters told a crowd. “If he wants to start looking so closely to find those who were born here and their parents were undocumented, maybe he ought to first look at Melania.” However, Melania did not receive birthright citizenship. She was born in Slovenia, entering the country to work as a model on an H1-B visa, and became a citizen after marrying Trump in 2006. Waters also flamed Musk’s government overreach as the head of DOGE, declaring: “We’re not going to let Elon Musk, his co-president, or anybody else take the United States Constitution down.”

Read it at Page Six

7
Pilot Reveals Incredible Scene After Discovering Plane Crash in Alaska
MIRACLE
Matt Young 

Night Editor

Updated 03.26.25 3:43AM EDT 
Published 03.26.25 12:17AM EDT 
A glacier is seen in the Kenai Mountains.
A glacier is seen in the Kenai Mountains. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

A rescuer has revealed how he spotted a pilot and two children clinging to the wing of a plane which had crashed and partially submerged into a frozen Alaska lake. Terry Godes told the Associated Press that he saw a Facebook post on Sunday asking for help locating a missing plane, a Piper PA-12 Super Cruiser. The missing aircraft was piloted by a man with two “immediate juvenile family members aboard,” the Associated Press reported. The plane had set off on a recreational sightseeing tour from Soldotna to Skilak Lake on the Kenai Peninsula. Godes set off towards Tustumena Lake on Monday looking for the aircraft and eventually spotted what appeared like wreckage. “It kind of broke my heart to see that, but as I got closer down and lower, I could see that there’s three people on top of the wing,” he told The Associated Press on Tuesday. Adding that he could see people waving to him from below, Godes said he could see that “they were alive and responsive and moving around.” The Alaska Army National Guard subsequently rescued the trio, who were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. “They spent a long, cold, dark, wet night out on top of a wing of an airplane that they weren’t planning on,” Godes said. “It’s a cold dark place out there at night.”

Read it at Associated Press

8
Lauren Boebert Threatens to Rename D.C. the ‘District of America’
BOEBERT'S BIG IDEA
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.25 6:40PM EDT 
Lauren Boebert
Tom Williams/Getty Images

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert threatened to rename the nation’s capital to the “District of America” after growing annoyed with Democratic lawmakers for mocking President Donald Trump’s renaming of the Gulf of Mexico. “I would caution my colleagues on the other side of the aisle to refrain from making jokes about the Gulf of America because next up may be the District of America that we are working on,” the Colorado congresswoman said during a House Natural Resources Committee hearing on Tuesday. One of Trump’s first actions after returning to the White House was to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and revert Alaska’s Denali back to its original name, Mount McKinley, in an executive order. The House committee was considering Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s “Gulf of America Act,” which seeks to codify the name change. It was unclear whether Boebert thought that the District of Columbia is named after the country of Colombia. The federal district gets its name from the explorer Christopher Columbus, whose legacy Trump and the GOP have sought to defend in the face of increasing attention on his enslavement of the continent’s indigenous people.

Read it at The Hill

9
Trump’s Least Favorite ‘Second Rate’ Star Breaks Box Office Record
INSTANT KARMA
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.25 6:12PM EDT 
George Clooney
Bruce Glikas/Getty Images

George Clooney, whom President Donald Trump mocked as a “second rate” star on Monday, has broken a Broadway box office record with his new play Good Night and Good Luck. The play, marking Clooney’s Broadway debut, earned $3,305,240 in seven previews last week, setting a new record for the highest-grossing nonmusical play in a single week. The record had already been broken earlier this month by Othello, starring Denzel Washington and Jake Gyllenhaal, which made 2,824,493 for eight performances. Good Night and Good Luck is adapted from the 2005 movie of the same name, which was cowritten by Clooney and also starred him, and portrays the historic TV face off between journalist Edward R. Murrow and U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy. Clooney, whose father was a journalist, spoke out about the importance of press freedom in an interview promoting the play on 60 Minutes on Sunday, mentioning Trump’s recent lawsuits against ABC and CBS. Following the interview, the president penned an angry Truth Social post, fuming, “Why would the now highly discredited 60 Minutes be doing a total ‘puff piece’ on George Clooney, a second rate movie ‘star,’ and failed political pundit."

Read it at Deadline

10
Here’s How the First Measles Case Got to D.C.
STOP THE SPREAD
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.25.25 2:16PM EDT 
Kennedy
Kennedy Nathan Howard/Nathan Howard/REUTERS

Measles, one of the most contagious diseases humans have ever faced, is now crossing state borders. An infected individual took an Amtrak train to Washington, D.C. less than a week ago and exposed countless travelers to the disease, which can cause fevers, rashes, pneumonia, and even death. Around 90 percent of unvaccinated people exposed to the disease could contract it. D.C. health officials confirmed the positive case on Tuesday and are alerting anyone who may have come in contact with the infected individual. It’s the first case confirmed in D.C. since the outbreak popped up in Texas, which already has 327 cases. Measles is also on the rise globally, with numbers already outpacing last year’s levels. The disaster comes at a time where Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has repeatedly expressed baseless doubts about the vaccine’s efficiency and refused to urge people to get it. He dismissed the measles death that killed a child as “not unusual,” claimed that it would be better if “everybody got measles,” and said vitamin A and “good nutrition” will stop the spread. The CDC, however, says that two doses of the vaccine offers 97 percent protection.

Read it at Bloomberg

