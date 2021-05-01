Peter Luger Shooting Suspect Was on the Run From NC and Hiding With Family: Report
BEHIND BARS
The man accused of shooting two people at the upscale Peter Luger steakhouse in New York on Thursday night was on the run from cops in North Carolina, Daily Mail reports. Arkies Sommerville, 24, was wanted in Littleton for allegedly stealing money from a man that he and his brother tied up and bashed earlier in April, police say. He was hit with charges for kidnapping and robbery but fled to New York to hide with family that lives there. Sommerville was arrested shortly after the incident Thursday night and faces two attempted murder charges, and multiple weapons charges. Two innocent outdoor diners were shot when Sommerville opened fire during a family fight, police allege. Littleton Police Chief Phillip Trivette told the Daily Mail that Sommerville was well-known to cops in Littleton and has a “habit” of fleeing to New York after run-ins.