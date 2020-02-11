Report: Queen’s Grandson Peter Phillips Splits From Wife
Queen Elizabeth’s grandson Peter Phillips and his wife are splitting up after 12 years of marriage, The Sun reports. Autumn Phillips, a 41-year-old management consultant, reportedly told Princess Anne’s son that she wanted to separate. There’s a possibility that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s departure to Canada hastened the native Canadian’s decision, the paper reports. The queen is reportedly “upset” about the situation, and her grandson, a sports marketing consultant, is said to be “devastated” because he didn’t see it coming. The couple have two daughters, 9-year-old Savannah and 7-year-old Isla, who reportedly have dual Canadian citizenship. According to the newspaper, Phillips is the queen’s favorite grandson and Autumn is close with Her Majesty. She was last seen traveling to church with the queen late last year.