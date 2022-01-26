Voice of Charlie Brown Dies by Suicide at 65
R.I.P.
The actor who voiced the cartoon version of Charlie Brown in the 1960s has died, his family announced Tuesday. Peter Robbins was 65, and his family said the cause of death was suicide. Robbins began his work as Charlie Brown as a child in 1963, and he would go on to get a tattoo of the character as well one as of Snoopy as tributes to the comic strip characters created by Charles Schulz. Robbins, who had bipolar disorder, told Fox 5 San Diego in 2019 after completing a prison sentence for making criminal threats, that “I would recommend to anybody that has bipolar disorder to take it seriously because your life can turn around in the span of a month like it did to me. I came out of prison and I’m a better person for it. I’m much more humble and grateful and thankful that I lived through the experience.”
If you or a loved one are struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.