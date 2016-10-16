Peter Thiel Will Donate $1.25M for Trump

CHEAT SHEET
PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel will make a $1.25 million donation to Donald Trump’s campaign, according to The New York Times. The report cited a person close to Thiel saying he would give the funds to the besieged Republican nominee through a combination of super PAC donations and funds. Thiel, well-known in Silicon Valley for his contrarian views, has been vocal about his support of Trump, and even delivered a speech at the Republican National Convention in which he announced he was gay. This is the first time he’ll be donating to Trump’s campaign. Thiel reportedly told an anonymous source that he is backing Trump because Trump is capable of fixing the country.