Peter White of ‘All My Children’ & ‘The Boys in the Band’ Dies

Soap opera actor Peter White, who also starred in the stage and film productions of The Boys in the Band, has died of melanoma at the age of 86, according to The Hollywood Reporter. White played Linc Tyler in All My Children in various stints across four decades and also had roles on The Colbys, Love Is a Many-Splendored Thing, and Sisters and guest-starred on a raft of TV shows. He originated the role of Alan McCarthy in The Boys in the Band in 1968 and later recalled how it was an instant sensation. “We got a call to come to the theater early, because there was such a crowd around the theater, you couldn’t get near it,” he said.