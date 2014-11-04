Peterson Avoids Jail for Child Abuse

CHEAT SHEET
Adrian Peterson, the Vikings running back who was indicted on child abuses charges in September, pleaded no-contest to a misdemeanor charge of reckless assault in court Tuesday. Texas Judge Kelly Case, who accepted the plea agreement, ordered Peterson to be placed on probation, pay a $4,000 fine and serve 80 hours of community service. Per the agreement, Peterson is cleared of all charges and will not go to trial where he faced up to two years in prison and a $10,000 fine for felony abuse. The accusations against Peterson, who beat his son with a wooden switch, sparked a nationwide debate on corporal punishment. The boy, 4, suffered cuts and bruises as a result of Peterson’s actions.