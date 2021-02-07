Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson and Calvin Johnson Tapped for Pro Football Hall of Fame
CLASS OF 2021
Peyton Manning, Charles Woodson, Calvin Johnson, Alan Faneca, Drew Pearson, Tom Flores and Bill Nunn will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in a ceremony in Canton, Ohio, August 5-9, according to Reuters. The eight comprise the class of 2021 for the prestigious club. Manning, a two-time Super Bowl winner, was a five-time MVP and 14-time Pro Bowl selection playing 14 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and four with the Denver Broncos to close out his career. Woodson was a nine-time Pro Bowl selection in 18 seasons split between the Oakland Raiders and Green Bay Packers and Johnson finished his career ranked 31st all-time in receiving yards (in nine seasons, all with the Detroit Lions. “The culmination of all the work, all the grind, all the ups and downs that you’ve been through, just to be able to excel at the level and be able to have the opportunity to be among such greats, I’m sleeping with a smile tonight,” Johnson said on the NFL Honors broadcast.