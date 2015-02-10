Peyton Manning Training for 2015

CHEAT SHEET
Peyton Manning is training with the intention of returning to the NFL in 2015, according to a source close to the Denver Broncos quarterback. Manning, who has already played 17 seasons in the NFL, struggled in the second half of the Broncos’ season and finished with a disappointing loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the playoffs. If he starts as quarterback this season, he will be the oldest one in the league at age 39. Sources close to Manning say he has started training in his native New Orleans and has been working with a fitness trainer, Mackie Shilstone, who specializes in athletic career extension.