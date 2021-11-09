Pfizer CEO: Vaccine Misinfo Spreaders Are ‘Criminals’

Read it at CNBC
Pfizer’s CEO lambasted purposeful spreaders of misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines in an interview Tuesday. Albert Bourla said of the “very small” group, “Those people are criminals. They’re not bad people. They’re criminals because they have literally cost millions of lives.” The doubt those people sow about vaccinations, he said, “is the only thing that stands between the new way of life and the current way of life.” Pfizer asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize all eligible adults to receive a booster shot of its coronavirus vaccine Tuesday.