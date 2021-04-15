Pfizer Says Donation to Nebraska Rep. Who Voted to Overturn Election Was ‘Made in Error’
OUR BAD
Following the Jan. 6 attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, Pfizer pledged not to make any campaign contributions to the 147 Republican members of Congress who voted not to certify the results of the November presidential election. That was until the pharmaceutical giant gave Rep. Adrian Smith (R-NE) $2,500 on March 17, according to Federal Election Commission filings released Thursday. Smith made just such a vote. The company issued a mea culpa and canceled its donation. The company said in an internal email, obtained by the Popular Information newsletter, “We continue to stand by our decision to pause Pfizer PAC contributions to all 147 Members of Congress who voted against certifying the Electoral College results. The donation to Rep. Adrian Smith was made in error and has been cancelled.”