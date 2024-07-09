PGA Names New U.S. Ryder Cup Captain After Tiger Woods Turned Gig Down
THANKS BUT NO THANKS
Tiger Woods has declined to captain the United States at the 2025 Ryder Cup, according to a new report in The Telegraph. In his place, the PGA of America has chosen Keegan Bradley, a former PGA champion and now the youngest to captain a Ryder Cup team. The organization announced the news via Instagram Monday afternoon, just hours after news of Woods’ refusal broke. “From PGA Champion to U.S Ryder Cup Captain, Keegan Bradley’s preparation for Bethpage Black starts now,” the caption read. Woods’ decision sent shockwaves throughout the golf world—everyone, including famed golfer and eight-time Ryder Cup participant Colin Montgomerie, seemed to think Woods would take the role. “I mean, if there’s one thing Tiger wants to do as captain it is to win the damn thing,” Montgomerie said to Telegraph Sport. “I’m not even sure Europe will be allowed to win! I’m sure Tiger is just hanging on to confirm it,” he added.