PGA Tour Suspends Golfer for Cocaine

Golfer Dustin Johnson, an eight-time winner on the PGA Tour, will serve a six-month suspension from the circuit after testing positive for cocaine. According to a source who spoke to Golf.com, Johnson has failed three drug tests, one for marijuana in 2009 and two more for cocaine in 2012 and 2014. “I will use this time to seek professional help for personal challenges I have faced,” Johnson said in a statement. “By committing the time and resources necessary to improve my mental health, physical well-being, and emotional foundation, I am confident that I will be better equipped to fulfill my potential and become a consistent champion.” Johnson, 30, is engaged to Paulina Gretzky, daughter of Wayne Gretzky, and was on the way to earning more than $4.2 million this season.
