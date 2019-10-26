CHEAT SHEET

    Utility May Cut Electricity to 2.5M People to Avoid California Wildfires

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Pacific Gas and Electric said it may cut off power to 2.5 million people in northern California on Saturday to reduce the risk of wildfires during severe winds. Thirty-six counties would be affected by the utility’s deliberate blackout—possibly its biggest to date—which could last 48 hours, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The move comes as PG&E admits it may have caused the Kincade fire, which is still roaring across an area the size of Manhattan and has destroyed dozens of buildings.

