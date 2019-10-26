Utility May Cut Electricity to 2.5M People to Avoid California Wildfires

Read it at San Francisco Chronicle
Pacific Gas and Electric said it may cut off power to 2.5 million people in northern California on Saturday to reduce the risk of wildfires during severe winds. Thirty-six counties would be affected by the utility’s deliberate blackout—possibly its biggest to date—which could last 48 hours, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. The move comes as PG&E admits it may have caused the Kincade fire, which is still roaring across an area the size of Manhattan and has destroyed dozens of buildings.