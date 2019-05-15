PG&E Power Lines Caused Deadliest Fire in California History: Officials

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Prevention has officially determined that Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s power lines caused the deadliest and most destructive fire in state history. In a release, the agency said it determined the Camp Fire was caused by “electrical transmission lines owned and operated by Pacific Gas & Electric.” “The tinder dry vegetation and Red Flag conditions consisting of strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures promoted this fire and caused extreme rates of speed,” the release says. Investigators added that a second fire that was later subsumed by the initial blaze was sparked by vegetation that was growing into PG&E “electric distribution lines[.]” It was reported earlier that PG&E had issues with a transmission line the same morning the Camp Fire started. According to Cal Fire, 18,804 structures were destroyed in the fire and 85 people died.