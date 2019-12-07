CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Pharma Companies Made Parody Videos to Push Opioids

    SICK

    REUTERS

    Multiple pharmaceutical companies implicated in the opioid crisis made parody videos encouraging their sales staff to sell more pills, a Washington Post investigation found. In one 2008 video, company AlPharma parodied the TV show The Office to promote sales of the morphine pill Kadian. “I’ve gotta be a lean, meal selling machine to sell Kadian to all kinds of doctors,” said one character in the video. (AlPharma has since been acquired by Pfizer.) A Purdue Pharma video cited by The Guardian parodied the Taio Cruz song “Dynamite” to promote sales of the opioid Butran. In the internal video, sales staff sang, “Cause I sold you once, now I sold you twice.” A 2oo6 video by company Cephalon showed the fentanyl tablet Fentora appearing on a stage as the U2 song “Beautiful Day” played and fireworks burst in the background.

    Read it at The Washington Post