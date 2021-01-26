Conspiracy Theorist Pharmacist Pleads Guilty to Sabotaging COVID Vaccine Doses
SICKO MODE
A pharmacist in Wisconsin pleaded guilty to federal charges on Tuesday after he sabotaged hundreds of doses of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine last month. Steven Brandenburg, 46, left doses of the vaccine unrefrigerated at Aurora Medical Center over two nights, rendering them ineffective and potentially dangerous. An investigation into the crime determined that 57 people had received the contaminated doses. The vaccine requires ultra-cold storage. According to court documents, detectives discovered that Brandenburg was a conspiracy theorist who believed in “alternate history” and thought vaccines could alter people’s DNA. He pleaded guilty to two counts of attempting to tamper with consumer products with reckless disregard for human life. He faces up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for each count.