Pharmacists Are Accidentally Throwing Away Coronavirus Vaccine Doses
WHAT A WASTE
The United States may have as much as 40 percent more doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine than previously thought. The vials distributed by the pharmaceutical giant contain five doses of the vaccine, per Food and Drug Administration guidelines, but pharmacists are finding many of them overfilled to the point where a sixth or even seventh dose is possible. Both the FDA and Pfizer are aware of the variations, and the FDA issued guidance Wednesday that the extra doses should be used, according to Politico. Some pharmacists have reportedly thrown away hundreds of vials containing extra liquid since mass vaccinations began Monday. “Given the public health emergency, FDA is advising that it is acceptable to use every full dose obtainable,” an FDA spokesperson told Politico.