Phelps, Lochte Showdown

Redemption for the most-decorated Olympic athlete ever? Michael Phelps faces off against U.S. teammate Ryan Lochte in Thursday night’s 200-meter individual medley. In their last, hyped meeting, Lochte delivered a crushing blow and won gold, while Phelps could only muster a fourth-place finish. Lochte qualified first for Thursday’s final, while Phelps was only 98-hundredths of a second behind in third place. Phelps, who’s retiring after this Olympics, is chasing another record: one more individual gold would make him the first male swimmer to win an event in three consecutive Olympic games. Shortly before the race, Lochte will try to win the 200-meter backstroke as well.