Phil Mickelson Agrees to Return ‘Insider’ Profits

Professional golfer Phil Mickelson allegedly profited from inside stock information from gambler William Walters, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Thursday. Mickelson reportedly received insider tips about Dean Foods and walked away with about $1 million from the suspect trading. The SEC filing named Mickelson as a “relief defendant,” which means he may be key to recovering illicit gains but is not accused of criminal wrongdoing. In a response, Mickelson said the SEC had investigated and cleared him of any wrongdoing and that he had agreed to return all the money he made on the 2012 investment.