Phil Spector's Jailhouse Blues

Life as a millionaire music legend married to an ex-Playboy model apparently does not prepare you a life behind bars. Phil Spector has been complaining about his “snake pit” of a prison and his fellow inmates who would “kill you in here for a 39-cent bag of soup!” In a letter to Bay Area music manager Steve Escobar, Spector gripes that the authorities have sunk “low” by putting him in the same prison as killers Charles Manson and Sirhan Sirhan, despite the fact that he is actually in a different institution. It is not all bad news, however, as Spector's 29-year-old ex-Playmate wife, Rachelle Short, began an 800-mile round-trip drive to visit him. Spector calls this a “Darwinian blessing."