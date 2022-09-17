Philadelphia Drag Queen Valencia Prime Dies After Onstage Collapse

Many in the LGBTQ+ community are mourning the loss of drag queen performer Valencia Prime, who died after collapsing during a live show Monday night.

The Philadelphia native, who championed herself as “Philadelphia’s Plus Size Dancing Diva,” was hosting the Prime Time showcase at the city’s Tabu nightclub when she fell to the ground due to complications relating to heart disease, ABC 6 Philadelphia reported.

“The Philadelphia scene will never be the same," said drag performer Asia Monroe, according to the local news outlet. “She was really a wonderful, loving and caring person.”

Paramedics immediately arrived at the scene after Prime, who was transgender, collapsed onstage Monday. A medical examiner attributed her death to Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease, ABC 6 reported.

Prime was well-known in the Philadelphia drag scene. Though only 25 years old, colleagues considered her a staple and a mentor to those trying to navigate the community.

“If you didn't know who Valencia Prime was, you haven’t seen Philadelphia drag!” Monroe told ABC 6.

A GoFundMe page was set up in Prime’s honor to help support her family after her death.

“We would love for the community to help her mother and the rest of her family give her the proper memorial we know she deserves,” the post read. “As we navigate through these heartbreaking times, we kindly ask if you are able to, to donate funds towards the funeral service. Any donation can be sent to the [GoFundMe] that was created on behalf of & with the permission of her mother & family.”

The fundraiser received over $13,000 by early Saturday afternoon, well over its goal.