Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Tests Positive for COVID-19
In the latest case of coronavirus to roil the sports world, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tested positive on Sunday and was sent home to quarantine. Just last week, Pederson, 52, said he felt “extremely safe” at the team’s training facility, where assistant coach Duce Staley will now be in charge while Pederson oversees things virtually. “Pederson is asymptomatic and doing well. He is currently in self-quarantine and in communication with the team’s medical staff,” the team said in a statement. The test result comes four days after the Eagles announced that player Lane Johnson was infected with COVID-19.