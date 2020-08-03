CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Eagles Head Coach Doug Pederson Tests Positive for COVID-19

    BENCHED

    Tracy Connor

    Executive Editor

    Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

    In the latest case of coronavirus to roil the sports world, Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson tested positive on Sunday and was sent home to quarantine. Just last week, Pederson, 52, said he felt “extremely safe” at the team’s training facility, where assistant coach Duce Staley will now be in charge while Pederson oversees things virtually. “Pederson is asymptomatic and doing well. He is currently in self-quarantine and in communication with the team’s medical staff,” the team said in a statement. The test result comes four days after the Eagles announced that player Lane Johnson was infected with COVID-19.

    Read it at Philadelphia Inquirer