Philadelphia Eagles Penalize DeSean Jackson for Anti-Semitic Instagram Post

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Friday that the team had “penalized” DeSean Jackson for sharing anti-Semitic statements on Instagram, though the NFL team did not offer specifics. Jackson posted a quote falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler earlier this week and doubled down on the sentiment when criticized. He apologized Thursday, and the Eagles’ official Twitter account apologized as well. “Today we have penalized DeSean for conduct detrimental to the team. He accepted those consequences and apologized. In our many conversations with him, it has also been made clear that this is only the beginning,” the team’s statement reads. Jackson met with a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor Friday in a bid to learn the history behind his comments.