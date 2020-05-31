Philadelphia Mayor Orders Retail Stores to Close Immediately as Looting Escalates
Looting in Philadelphia escalated on Sunday afternoon with people caught on video ransacking businesses, carrying trash bags and grocery carts full of items as well as trying to rob other looters. Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney ordered all retail stores to close immediately in order to “fully enforce” the curfew that has been moved from 8 p.m. to 6 p.m. and will last until Monday at 6 a.m following a night of violent protests over the death of unarmed black man George Floyd. “During this time, people may leave their homes only to go to work at essential businesses or to seek medical attention or police assistance,” the city tweeted. Groups of people were reportedly looting an AutoZone Auto Parts store, the Real Deal E store, and other businesses on Kensington Avenue, CBS Philadelphia reported. Looters were seen assaulting other looters in an attempt to steal already stolen items.
“Any business owners or community members helping to secure businesses or clean up vandalized properties must finish those activities and return home by 5 p.m,” the city said in a tweet. The mayor said on Sunday he would lock down Center City “today and tonight and probably extend the curfew” to allow for cleanup and to facilitate any emergency services. Gov. Tom Wolf also ordered the closure of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge leading into Philadelphia.