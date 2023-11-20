Philly Moms for Liberty Chapter Organizer Is Registered Sex Offender: Report
CRIMINAL HISTORY
A faith-based outreach leader for Philadelphia’s Moms for Liberty (M4L) chapter is a registered sex offender who has a felony conviction for sexually abusing a 14-year-old boy. The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Phillip Fisher Jr. pleaded guilty to the crime in 2012, when he was 25 and living in Chicago. Fisher, a Republican ward leader, is also pastor of the Center of Universal Divinity in Olney; in 2020, children worked with his congregation to paint a Donald Trump campaign mural at the church. Sheila Armstrong, the Philly M4L chapter chair, said Fisher volunteered at the national group’s 2023 summit in the city and that he’d planned to volunteer at her autism nonprofit’s Christmas party. Fisher told the Inquirer that the charges against him were concocted by the late conspiracy theorist Lyndon LaRouche’s PAC, for which he once worked.