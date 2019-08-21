CHEAT SHEET
Top Philly Cop ‘Retaliated’ Over Stolen Breast Milk, Groping Claims, Female Police Lawsuit Says
New revelations surrounding the sudden resignation Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross paint a disturbing picture of rampant sexual harassment and retaliation claims from the female officers who reported it. Ross, who was lauded for orchestrating a peaceful end to a mass shooting and police standoff last week, resigned Tuesday after two female officers filed a federal civil lawsuit alleging widespread harassment. Audra McCowan and Jennifer Allen claim they endured “groping, verbal harassment, and racial discrimination” under Ross’ watch. After Allen complained that her stored breast milk was stolen from a police department fridge, Ross “stated he was going to ‘school’ Ms. McCowan on sexual harassment and indicated that he continues to be upset with her and was getting in the way of redressing her complaints in retribution for her breaking off their two-year affair, which lasted from 2009 to 2011,” the lawsuit alleges. An attorney for both plaintiffs told NBC Philadelphia that they hadn’t sought Ross’ resignation over their claims, but wanted to shed light on the problem. Mayor Jim Kenney on Tuesday said Ross’ resignation was “in the best interest of the department” because “new allegations of sexual harassment as well as gender and racial discrimination among the rank and file have recently been brought to my attention.”