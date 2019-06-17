One Killed, Five Hurt in Mass Shooting at Philadelphia Graduation Party

Celebration turned to disaster in Philadelphia on Sunday night when a mass shooting at a graduation party left one person dead and at least five others injured. Around 60 people were attending the party at around 10 p.m. Sunday when an unidentified gunman opened fire, NBC reports. The person who died was 24, while four teenagers ages 15 to 17 were wounded as well as a 21-year-old. The wounded are in stable condition and expected to survive. “What you got to get at is the hearts and minds of people who want to pull out a gun and fire at a group of 60 people,” said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross. “That’s something that’s even more troubling.” No arrests have been made as of Monday morning.