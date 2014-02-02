Philip Seymour Hoffman Dead at 46

CHEAT SHEET
Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead Sunday in his apartment in Manhattan, according to law enforcement. Hoffman was reportedly found by a screenwriter in the bathroom at 11:30 a.m with a syringe in his arm. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is yet to determine the exact cause of death, but an official said "it's pretty apparent it was an overdose." Hoffman checked into rehab for heroin abuse last year. In 2005, he won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his title role in Capote. Hoffman was 46 and is survived by three children. Hoffman's family said in a statement, "This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you respect our privacy during this time of grieving."