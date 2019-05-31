Philippines Delivers Millions of Tons of Years-Old Trash Back to Canada

Tons of garbage dumped in the Philippines more than five years ago was shipped back to Canada on Friday, part of a collective effort by Asian nations to reject international trash, AFP reports. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered 69 shipping containers full of refuse to be returned to Canada following repeated attempts to get the Western country to take back their trash. “Baaaaaaaaa bye, as we say it,” Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin tweeted Thursday, alongside a photo of a vessel carting off the rubbish. “Thank you Cimatu for getting up so early to get last minute okay from foreign transshipment points,” Locsin wrote in a second Twitter post thanking Philippine Secretary of Environment and Natural Resources Roy Cimatu. He also gave props to members of the Philippine Department of Environment and Natural Resource “for working side by side with my guys to get this done.” In April, Duterte said in a speech that he would “fight Canada” over the issue of dumping garbage on his nation’s land, adding, “I will declare war against them.”