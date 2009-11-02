Phillies Beat Yankees in Game 5

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ESPN
The Philadelphia Phillies needed a win at home to keep their dreams of a World Series title repeat alive, and they got one from their ace, Cliff Lee, and two homers from Chase Utley. Their 8-6 win over the New York Yankees and A.J. Burnett brought the series to 3-2 and forced Game 6, which will be played Wednesday in the Bronx. A late rally by the Yankees was not enough to even the score, and Yankees slugger Mark Teixeira struck out against Ryan Madsen—Phillies manager Charlie Manuel wisely kept closer Brad Lidge, the previous night's loser, on the bench—to end the game.