Phillies Return to World Series

The World Series may be the Yankees' birthright, but Philadelphia is on track to begin building a dynasty of its own. The defending champion Phillies are returning to the World Series, the first repeat appearance since the 2001 Yankees, after eliminating the Los Angeles Dodgers 10-4 in Game 5 of the National League Champion Series. Jayson Werth was the standout in the high-scoring game, hitting two home runs, while Ryan Howard took the Most Valuable Player award for the series on the strength of his 8 RBIs in five games. It's the franchise's seventh pennant and gives them the chance to try for their third World Series victory. They will face either the Yankees or the Anaheim Angels, who New York is leading 3-1 in the American League Championship Series.