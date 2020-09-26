Philly Treasurer Faked His Marriage, Stole Money in Prior Job: Feds
SHAM CITIZENSHIP
Philadelphia Treasurer Christian Dunbar was arrested Friday on allegations that he faked a marriage to obtain U.S. citizenship and stole $15,000 from two clients in his previous job as a financial adviser at Wells Fargo. Dunbar, who has previously claimed to be a descendant of Harriet Tubman and former Liberian President William V.S. Tubman, lives in Philly with his wife, Fatoumata Ndiaye-Dunbar, and two kids. But the feds claim the pair married in secret in Senegal in 2013 when Dunbar was already married to a U.S. citizen. He met his first wife as a student at Temple University and married her in 2006 so she could sponsor Dunbar, a Liberian immigrant, for a green card in 2009, prosecutors allege. Shortly after he became a citizen in 2017, they divorced. Dunbar’s story of escaping civil war in Liberia and rising the ranks to become a top financial official was often hailed as an extraordinary success.