Phoenix Teen in Police Custody After Alleged Threat to ‘Blow Up a Muslim Church’

A Phoenix teen is in police custody after allegedly bringing potassium nitrate to school and telling a classmate he wanted to “blow up a Muslim church,” Fox 10 reports. Officers reportedly first investigated the incident at Pinnacle High School on Monday after the classmate said he heard the 15-year-old suspect say he wanted to “blow up a Muslim church.” On Tuesday, the same classmate said he saw the suspect carrying a plastic bag holding several pounds of a white powdery substance and reported what he had seen to school officials. Police tested the substance and determined it was potassium nitrate, which can be mixed with other chemicals to create highly flammable “flash powder.” Police said there’s no indication the school or anyone in connection to it was in danger.