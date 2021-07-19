Phony Trump ‘Adviser’ Pleads Guilty to Fraud
END OF THE LINE
A Virginia woman who for years spun bogus tales of having unimaginable wealth, being close friends with Morgan Freeman, and working as an adviser to then-President Donald Trump, admitted that it was all a hoax in a Monday morning guilty plea to 11 counts of mail and wire fraud. Christine Favara Anderson, who avoided making good on her promises by falsely claiming she was fighting stage 4 cancer, pilfered as much as $3.5 million from her unsuspecting victims, her plea agreement states. Anderson previously spent five years in federal prison for securities fraud, and prosecutors are recommending a period of 78-180 months behind bars on the latest charges. As The Daily Beast reported in May, Anderson’s schemes stretched from book publishing to luxury real estate, duping aspiring authors out of production fees and royalties they never received, and arranging to buy multimillion-dollar properties she couldn’t afford. Anderson’s attorneys, federal defenders Don Pender and Erin Trodden, did not respond to a request for comment. A judge ordered Anderson detained until she is sentenced on Dec. 2.