Photographer Dies After High School Football Players Collide With Her
TRAGIC
A longtime photographer for a high school football team in Wichita, Kansas, has died after players collided with her during a game earlier this week, according to local reports. Linda Gregory was rushed to a hospital after the accident on Monday evening and put on life support; she had slammed her head into the ground after the players ran into her, the Wichita Eagle reports. Both the high school and the team’s coach, Steve Martin, later confirmed that Gregory had passed away Wednesday. “Linda was an amazing person who breathed life into our students here at Northwest,” Martin told the Eagle. “The loss is a painful one for our team and my family, but we can only hope to learn from this tragic event,” he said. “Linda’s sideline presence and constant support of our students will be sorely missed at Northwest High School,” the school said in a statement.