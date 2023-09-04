Read it at TMZ
Kanye West and his reported wife Bianca Censori have been banned from using a Venice boat rental company after they were caught making private matters public while taking a water taxi last week. Photos caught Censori kneeling in front of West while he was seated on a bench, holding the back of Censori’s head. Other images captured West’s pants pulled down. Apparently, the driver was so busy operating the boat that he didn’t realize what was going on behind him. After the images surfaced online, boat rental company Venezia Turismo Motoscafi says the couple is “no longer welcome” due to their indecent exposure.