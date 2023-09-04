CHEAT SHEET
    Photos of Kanye West’s Butt Gets Him and Wife Banned From Venice Boat Company

    INDECENT EXPOSURE

    Brooke Leigh Howard

    Reporter

    Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

    Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

    Kanye West and his reported wife Bianca Censori have been banned from using a Venice boat rental company after they were caught making private matters public while taking a water taxi last week. Photos caught Censori kneeling in front of West while he was seated on a bench, holding the back of Censori’s head. Other images captured West’s pants pulled down. Apparently, the driver was so busy operating the boat that he didn’t realize what was going on behind him. After the images surfaced online, boat rental company Venezia Turismo Motoscafi says the couple is “no longer welcome” due to their indecent exposure.

