Photos of Kidnapped American Released

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
New photos have been released of Robert Levinson, the ex-FBI agent who was kidnapped in 2007 while on a business trip in Iran. The 64-year-old is shown in a mock prison uniform holding a series of signs. One reads "This is the result of 30 years serving for USA. Why you can not help me." His wife, Christine, decided to release the photos after holding them for months, but hope their publicity will raise awareness. "There isn't any pressure on Iran to resolve this," she said. "It's been much too long." Intelligences officials reportedly suspect that the Iranian government's intelligence services are behind the images and 2010 "proof of life" video. There is a $1 million reward for information leading to his safe return.