Physicists to Create Matter From Light

Read it at The Guardian
We may see the flip side of e=mc2 in the next year. Physicists at Imperial College London published a report Sunday saying they’ve figured out how to convert light into matter. Einstein’s famous equation states matter can be turned into energy, which of course has seen its ultimate expression in nuclear fission. The British scientists say they’re prepared to test their theory of how to smash two beams of photons together to create sub-atomic matter within the next 12 months. The idea of turning light into matter was concieved by two U.S. physicists in 1934 but wasn’t feasible to test until today.