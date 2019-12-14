Pick Up These 5 Last-Minute Gifts From Anthropologie’s 30% Off Sitewide Sale
The holidays are on the horizon and if you haven’t gotten your gifts figured out by now, it’s go time. Anthropologie is a unique and interesting place to pick up gifts for anyone on your list, from glitzy accessories to quirky home goods. Right now, they’re taking 30% off sitewide so you can get yourself something while finishing off your gifting list without feeling too guilty. We’ve rounded up some top gifts to choose from.
Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie Garden Party Monogram Mug: This adorable floral mug with a gold-accented handle can easily be paired with some fancy tea.
Slip Silk Beauty Sleep Gift Set: If you really want to get on someone’s good side, get them this silk pillowcase. It can help negate bedhead and delay wrinkles.
Knit Sock Slippers: What better way to enjoy the weekend than curled up on the couch with a pair of these chunky knit slipper socks on?
Makura Faux Fur Throw Blanket: This fluffy, faux fur blanket will look just as good draped over someone’s legs as it does nestled on a chair waiting to be used.
Antonia Sweater Coat: A coat like this will make any outfit infinitely chicer. The large chevron pattern and wide sleeves makes this the kind of thing you can easily throw on and go out in.
