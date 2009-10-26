Picower Died from Heart Attack

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ABC News
Jeffry Picower, Bernie Madoff’s suspected accomplice in his Ponzi scheme, died of drowning after suffering a massive heart attack, according to autopsy results revealed Monday. Toxicology reports will determine if Picower, who was found in his pool on Sunday, ingested anything that might have contributed to the heart attack. Picower was considered by some to be Madoff’s “partner in crime” in constructing the enormous Ponzi scheme, and actually made about 30 times more money—close to $7 billion—than Madoff from the shady financial dealings. He was expected to be charged with criminal activity prior to his death. A spokesman for the family revealed that Picower suffered from several heart-related issues as well as Parkinson’s disease.