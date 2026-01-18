Piers Morgan Shares Health Update After Gnarly Fall
SACK OF SPUDS
Piers Morgan shared a photo of himself from the hospital on Sunday with the caption “BREAKING NEWS” and a 10-point list explaining what led to his hospitalization. According to the post, the tabloid journalist and long-time frenemy of President Donald Trump, 79, tripped on a step inside a restaurant in London and “fell like a sack of spuds.” Morgan, 60, wrote that he fractured the neck of his femur—the top part of the thigh bone that connects to the hip joint—and required a new hip. The British journalist also said that, as a result of his injury, he will be on crutches for the next six weeks and will not be allowed to fly for 12 weeks. “New Year off to a cracking start!” Morgan joked, adding, “I blame Donald Trump.” The on-and-off friend of the president also shared a photo of his X-ray and appeared to take a jab at Trump hours before providing his health update, mocking the former president’s recent attempt to justify a plan to acquire Greenland, a Danish territory. “Britain should repurchase America,” Morgan wrote on Saturday, adding, “If you don’t sell it to us, President Trump, we’re going to impose tariffs on the U.S. and any country who supports you in resisting this very good deal. Fair?”