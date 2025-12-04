Trump’s Friend Loses It Over Being Branded a ‘MAGA Supporter’

A longtime friend of Donald Trump—whom he’s affectionately called “champ” for years—insists he’s no MAGA supporter.

Piers Morgan, 60, has been friends with Trump, 79, since winning The Celebrity Apprentice in 2008—a victory he once admitted came from behaving in the way the then–real estate developer, and now president, wanted him to.

After nearly 20 years of what Morgan has called not an “easy” friendship, the British media personality denied any association with Trump’s loyal MAGA movement after being branded a “MAGA supporter” by Politico alongside far-right influencer Laura Loomer.

“I think this will come as shocking news to actual MAGA supporters,” Morgan said in a statement to Mediaite, describing himself instead as “an old school non-woke liberal centrist.”

Since the first Trump administration, Morgan has criticized Trump numerous times, including over his COVID-19 policies, his claims of a “stolen election,” and the Jan. 6 Capitol riots. In a 2020 article for the Daily Mail, Morgan wrote that “America doesn’t want a King Trump.”

Morgan reiterated his view that 2020 was a “free and fair election” when he had Trump on as the first guest on his show Uncensored, prompting the former president to label him a “fool.”

Despite their friendship spats, the controversial British broadcaster has reiterated that Trump has been a “very loyal friend in many ways,” though he can be “impetuous and irrational.”

After the assassination attempt on the president during his 2024 campaign, Morgan was quick to say that his friend has “balls of steel,” which he told Variety was something Trump “loved” to hear and called him about afterward.

“You can’t help but admire the comeback. He’s proved me wrong, and he’s proved a lot of people wrong,” the broadcaster told the outlet about Trump’s 2024 presidential election victory.

In September, the tabloid journalist boasted on Instagram that Trump had called him in “great form” regarding his state visit to the U.K., during which he allegedly visited Windsor Castle on Morgan’s advice.

Yet, it appears that Morgan does not want to be aligned with his friend’s most loyal supporters, describing himself as “about as far removed politically from Ms Loomer as any human being could be,” in his statement to Mediate.

In 2024, Morgan banned Loomer from his show after the conservative influencer claimed she had been censored. “I pulled your hit because I think you’re a complete loony,” Morgan wrote on X in response to Loomer sharing screenshots of her exchanges with his producers.

“But Donald Trump is a long-time friend, and remains so,” the self-described “old school non-woke liberal centrist” concluded to the outlet.