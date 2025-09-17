Trump Woos British Royals With Wild Gifts on State Visit

Donald Trump and the British royals exchanged wild gifts, including a not-quite-sword, during a colorful and gaudy welcoming ceremony at Windsor Castle.

The president and first lady Melania Trump jetted into the U.K. and are staying overnight—but reportedly in separate rooms—on the 11th-century estate near London.

The pomp and pageantry were dialed up on Wednesday for Trump’s official welcome, complete with a guard of honor from three regiments of the British Army, a rendition of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” and a ride in a fairytale horse-drawn carriage.

Later, gifts were exchanged out of public view. The women received handbags and jewelry, while the men exchanged weapons and historically significant artefacts.

King Charles and Queen Camilla presented President Trump with a leather-bound book marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, along with the Union Jack that flew over Buckingham Palace on the day of Trump’s second inauguration.

The pomp and pageantry were dialed up to 11 for Trump's visit. Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Melania Trump received a silver-and-enamel bowl by Northern Irish artist Cara Murphy and a designer handbag by Anya Hindmarch.

Trump, for his part, gifted Queen Camilla a vintage Tiffany diamond-and-ruby flower brooch and handed the king a replica of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s sword—a nod to the U.S.-U.K. alliance in World War II. Tiffany brooches encrusted with diamonds and rubies can sell for thousands of dollars, while the ceremonial weapon, made by Wilkinson Sword, cannot be bought.

The gold-hilted, jewel-encrusted sword is not war-ready. Instead, it was made as a gift to mark veneration. According to Buckingham Palace, the ornate blade symbolises “profound respect” and acts as a “reminder of the historical partnership that was critical” to winning the war.

Former U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, also presented the British monarchs with an Eisenhower-themed gift when Charles was crowned in 2023.

Trump shaking hands with the British King. Pool/AFP via Getty Images

They handed over a leather folder containing printed letters between Queen Elizabeth II and President Eisenhower, inviting him to the United Kingdom.

King Charles III and U.S. President Donald Trump travel by coach to Windsor Castle WPA Pool/Getty Images

The Palace revealed details of the thoughtful presents in May, as it made public official gifts received by members of the royal family between 2020 and 2023.

President Eisenhower welcomed Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip to the White House during their first U.S. State visit in 1957. Two years later, he and first lady Mamie Eisenhower made the return trip to the U.K.—a visit that stands out as the only time an American president has ever been hosted at Balmoral Castle.

Trump’s visit, particularly his trip in a horse-drawn carriage, was ridiculed by royal thought leaders. Richard Eden, a writer for the Daily Mail and host of the newspaper’s Palace Confidential podcast, took particular issue with the procession.