0
Piers Morgan Talks About Hacking and Murdoch
Piers Morgan, editor of News of the World 16 years ago, broke his silence on the phone-hacking scandal Monday. Watch as he and The New Yorker's Ken Auletta debate whether it was "impossible" for Murdoch to know about the hacking.
Piers Morgan, editor of News of the World 16 years ago, broke his silence on the phone-hacking scandal Monday. Watch as he and The New Yorker's Ken Auletta debate whether it was "impossible" for Murdoch to know about the hacking.