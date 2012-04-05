Pilot Lands Plane With Snake on Leg

CHEAT SHEET
Too bad it was a cargo flight, so he never got to say the line. Australian Braden Blennerhassett made an emergency landing at Darwin airport when a bright yellow snake emerged from behind his dashboard and slithered down his leg shortly after takeoff. “You’re trying to be as still as you possibly can and when you’ve got your hands on the power levers,” Blennerhassett said. “You’’re kind of worried about the snake taking that as a threat and biting you.” The 26-year-old pilot was flying the twin-engine plane on a solo cargo run to a remote outback settlement, but returned to the airport after the snake appeared. “I’ve seen it on a movie once, but never in an aeroplane,” Blennerhassett said.