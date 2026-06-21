Pilot Requests Cops After Passenger Bites Fellow Flyer on Plane
An American Airlines pilot bound for Philadelphia made a surprising call to air traffic controllers before landing on Sunday, requesting law enforcement due to an unruly passenger who allegedly bit another passenger on board. “I don’t know if he’s hallucinating or whatever, but he just bit a passenger, and he’s trying to fight everybody,” the pilot is heard telling a controller in an audio recording obtained by CBS News before requesting emergency medical crews and law enforcement support as a precaution. “What a day, huh?” he added as the controller wished him a Happy Father’s Day. “I’ll be sure to tell my daughters about this one,” the pilot replied. In a statement to CBS, American Airlines said the passenger was experiencing a medical issue, and a medical professional on the plane assisted him before the flight landed. The Daily Beast has reached out to the airline for further comment. The incident comes amid a string of other cases involving unruly passengers this month, including a man who allegedly attempted to open an emergency exit mid-flight on a Frontier Airlines flight, and a Lufthansa flight that had to make an emergency landing after one female passenger attacked another passenger on board.