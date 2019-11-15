HORRIFIC
Video Shows Tuscon Cop Tackling 15-Year-Old With No Arms or Legs
A secretly filmed video has exposed an Arizona law-enforcement office who tackled a shirtless 15-year-old quadruple amputee and pinned him to the floor of his Tucson group home. KOLD, which first published the video, reports that it has prompted an internal investigation at the Pima County Sheriff’s Department. The 15-year-old has only been named as Immanuel, and he’s reportedly in state custody because he was abandoned by his parents. A Pima County deputy responded to a call that alleged Immanuel was causing a disturbance. The deputy then decided to restrain him, wrapping his arms around the teenager and lying on top of him as he wrestled the boy to the floor. The quadruple amputee is clearly distressed and can be heard swearing and screaming at the deputy. The deputy is also accused of slamming the head of a 16-year-old who filmed the incident into a wall. Both boys were reportedly charged with disorderly conduct.